TerraKRW (KRT) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

TerraKRW (KRT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $29.05 million and approximately $113,952.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.36 or 0.07394117 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,380.51 or 0.99746819 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00035416 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 36,371,564,748 coins and its circulating supply is 36,370,835,640 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

