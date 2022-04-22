Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TBNK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.47. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

In other news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $83,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,999.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. 54.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

