Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Acquires 4,406 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned about 0.52% of TopBuild worth $47,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLD. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth $131,795,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,944,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,169,000 after purchasing an additional 379,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,764,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,327,000 after purchasing an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4,485.6% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 81,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 76.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,805 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.31. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $165.01 and a 52 week high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.13. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

About TopBuild (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.