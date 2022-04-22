Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Buys 12,173 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 475,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for 3.6% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $220,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,729,000 after buying an additional 161,927 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after buying an additional 535,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. UBS Group increased their target price on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.86.

NYSE ANTM traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $522.87. The company had a trading volume of 924,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,787. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.57. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

