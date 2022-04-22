Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 2.4% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $146,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

S&P Global stock traded down $6.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $390.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $396.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.62. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.54 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

