Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Has $132.03 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 46,889 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 2.2% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned about 0.27% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $132,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average of $74.54. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

