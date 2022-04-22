Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Sells 395,654 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,944,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395,654 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.7% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $163,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $3.18 on Thursday, reaching $73.27. 17,461,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,919. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average of $84.13.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.32.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $195,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

