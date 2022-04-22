Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,034.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $960.41.

Tesla stock opened at $1,008.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $934.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $980.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 205.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

