Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
TSLA stock opened at $1,008.78 on Friday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 205.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $934.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $980.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.
Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
