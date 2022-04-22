Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $1,011.66. 347,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,295,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 209.03, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $934.76 and its 200 day moving average is $980.48.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Tesla by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,902 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

