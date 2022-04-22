TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$133.64.

TFII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. TD Securities raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total transaction of C$3,348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$561,399,318.45. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,850.

TSE:TFII traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$108.50. 373,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,849. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. TFI International has a one year low of C$95.62 and a one year high of C$148.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$124.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$130.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.91%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

