TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Lowered to C$142.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised TFI International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.35.

NYSE TFII opened at $86.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average is $101.08. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,515,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,104,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 515.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after buying an additional 184,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

