TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Lowered to C$142.00 at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of TFI International to a buy rating and set a C$115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$133.64.

TSE:TFII opened at C$108.50 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$95.62 and a 12-month high of C$148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$124.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$130.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 10.91%.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total transaction of C$3,348,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$561,399,318.45. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $12,031,850 over the last three months.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

