TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Lowered to $23.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.20.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,824,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,659,000 after buying an additional 1,527,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,436,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after buying an additional 755,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after buying an additional 677,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

