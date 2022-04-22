TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Lowered to $23.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.75.
NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,824,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,659,000 after buying an additional 1,527,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,436,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after buying an additional 755,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after buying an additional 677,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
