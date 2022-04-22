The Bank of Princeton Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Bank of Princeton has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Princeton to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Bank of Princeton stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $200.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82.

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BPRN shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

