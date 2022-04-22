The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,075.00.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of BKGFF stock remained flat at $$50.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.32. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $67.87.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

