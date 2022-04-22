The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,924 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.58. The stock had a trading volume of 25,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550,082. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.44 and its 200-day moving average is $203.36. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $258.40. The company has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

