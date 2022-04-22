The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lowered by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 55.1% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 151.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $7,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BA traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550,082. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40. The company has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.44 and a 200-day moving average of $203.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

