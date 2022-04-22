The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Trading Down 0.4%

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.46). 24,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 39,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.47).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.95 million and a P/E ratio of 6.02.

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

