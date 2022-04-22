The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 113,954 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter worth $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 38,445 shares during the period. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GCV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.08. 45,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,191. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

