The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 27,380 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.50.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $21.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,245. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.57. The company has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $308.20 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

