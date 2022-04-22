The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 0.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Hershey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock worth $207,120,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $228.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.67. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $157.94 and a 1-year high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

