The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Cut by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 10.0% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $51,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,124 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,193,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.99. 155,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,189,136. The company has a market capitalization of $394.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,622 shares of company stock valued at $69,547,040. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

