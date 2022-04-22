The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Cut by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $206,237,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 47.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,983,000 after buying an additional 330,431 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,664,000 after buying an additional 203,261 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,720,000 after buying an additional 185,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 655.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 164,856 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

TRV stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,022. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.