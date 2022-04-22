THG (LON:THG) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of THG (LON:THG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 700 ($9.11) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of THG from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 217 ($2.82) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.51) price objective on shares of THG in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 485.40 ($6.32).

Get THG alerts:

LON THG opened at GBX 108.96 ($1.42) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.18. THG has a 1-year low of GBX 70.49 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 710.50 ($9.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 179.33.

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.