THG (LON:THG) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of THG (LON:THGGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 700 ($9.11) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of THG from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 217 ($2.82) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.51) price objective on shares of THG in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 485.40 ($6.32).

LON THG opened at GBX 108.96 ($1.42) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.18. THG has a 1-year low of GBX 70.49 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 710.50 ($9.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 179.33.

THG Company Profile (Get Rating)

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for THG (LON:THG)

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.