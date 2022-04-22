Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duluth were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Duluth by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Duluth by 318.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Duluth by 261.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

DLTH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,445. The company has a market cap of $358.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $270.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.90 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

