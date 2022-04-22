Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $643,000 Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.99. 14,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,214. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.76.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

