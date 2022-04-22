Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,476,000 after buying an additional 6,682,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 295.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,716,000 after buying an additional 4,403,238 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after buying an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 50.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,160,000 after buying an additional 2,354,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($117.10) to £110 ($143.12) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.11) to £120 ($156.13) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($132.71) to £111 ($144.42) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

AZN traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.13. The company had a trading volume of 301,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,863. The company has a market cap of $204.93 billion, a PE ratio of 475.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $50.66 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

