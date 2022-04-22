Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $269,447,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.25. 127,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,966,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $185.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.