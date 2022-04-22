Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $269,447,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.
JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
