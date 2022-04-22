Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.75. 55,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,638. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.