Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Cameco by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,663 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.47. 146,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,324,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

