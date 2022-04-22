Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,357 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172,434 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 50,645 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASB. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

NYSE ASB traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $21.50. 12,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,361. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Associated Banc Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.