thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.10

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $7.74. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 16,765 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TKAMY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on thyssenkrupp from €9.70 ($10.43) to €8.60 ($9.25) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($19.35) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.53.

The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp AG will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

