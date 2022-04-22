Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Stock Price Up 3%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRXGet Rating) shares shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 13,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 230,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tian Ruixiang during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX)

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

