Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Stock Price Up 3%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 13,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 230,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tian Ruixiang during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

