Timken (NYSE:TKR) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

TKR stock opened at $61.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average is $67.35. Timken has a one year low of $55.32 and a one year high of $92.39.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Timken will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.05%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at about $2,022,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,970,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

