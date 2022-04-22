TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of TimkenSteel worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth $62,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth $135,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TimkenSteel stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

