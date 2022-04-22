Tokenbox (TBX) Price Down 1.5% This Week

Tokenbox (TBX) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Tokenbox has a market cap of $146,027.57 and $46.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tokenbox

Tokenbox is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

