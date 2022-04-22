Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $76.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Tompkins Financial will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 36,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

