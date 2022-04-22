Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 price objective for the company.

Shares of TNXP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,399,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,574,705. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $84.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 558.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67,088 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

