Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

TNXP opened at $0.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 3,309,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,444.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 206,418 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,680,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 11,989,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,344.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 348,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

