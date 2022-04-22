Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.05.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

TSE TXG traded down C$0.30 on Friday, reaching C$14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 105,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,305. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.79 and a 1 year high of C$18.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.