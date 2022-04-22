Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$98.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRMLF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.65.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $54.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.58%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

