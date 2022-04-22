Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Rating) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28.

Get Town and Country Financial alerts:

Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, individual retirement, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Town and Country Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town and Country Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.