Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Rating) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28.
Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.
Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, individual retirement, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
