TPI Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $18,235,000. Netflix makes up 2.2% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Netflix by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KGI Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.22. 53,425,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,123,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.52 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

