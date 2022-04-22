Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $219.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.