Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.73

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 1915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on COOK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Get Traeger alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Traeger by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Traeger in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.