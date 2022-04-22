Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Shares Down 0.7%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.06 and last traded at $19.06. 4,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 1,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 2.44%.

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

