Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.51. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

