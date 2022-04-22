TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $40,869.20 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $40,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,008,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $39,952.05.

On Wednesday, March 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $37,013.85.

On Thursday, March 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $36,428.70.

On Wednesday, February 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $34,171.10.

On Thursday, February 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $35,706.60.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.25. 290,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,299. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.33.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in TriNet Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TNET shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.98.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

