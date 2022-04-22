Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$64.50 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSU. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.88.

TSE:TSU opened at C$33.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$28.71 and a 12 month high of C$49.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 22.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.52.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.1700003 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

